Michael Welbank: Hampstead Heath stalwart passes away aged 90

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 September 2020

Michael Welbank at Pitts Arch in Pitts garden on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Michael Welbank at Pitts Arch in Pitts garden on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Michael Welbank MBE, former chair of the City of London Corporation’s Hampstead Heath Management Committee died last week aged 90.

An architect and town planner who worked around the world, Michael loved the Heath and straddled an oft-difficult divide as both a representative of the CoLC and a much-liked figure on the Heath and Hampstead Society’s committee.

Described as “passionate about Hampstead Heath” by his son William, Michael was a Highgate schoolboy and lived much of his life in South Hill Park.

Michael, whose death was announced on September 15 dived into civic life after the death of his wife in 2002, and was part of the CoLC’s Heath committee for a decade – including during the controversial Ponds project at which time he was its chair.

He was made an MBE in 2013 and is survived by three children – Julian, William and Katherine.

A longer obituary will appear in next week’s Ham&High, if you would like to contribute a tribute, contact Sam Volpe on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

