'The Queen liked slapstick," says Sir Michael Palin

André Langlois

Published: 2:48 PM September 9, 2022
Updated: 3:12 PM September 9, 2022
In 2011 Queen Elizabeth II met Michael Palin

In 2011, Queen Elizabeth II met Michael Palin as the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh hosted a reception to celebrate exploration and adventure at Buckingham Palace - Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

Sir Michael Palin has talked of the Queen's sense of humour and storytelling prowess as he paid tribute to the monarch.

It was announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died aged 96.

The actor, presenter and former Monty Python star, who lives in Gospel Oak, was made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George in 2019.

"Very sad news of the Queen’s death," said Sir Michael. "She was a pivotal figure in my lifetime, quietly and consistently holding things together in often bewildering times. She had a strong sense of humour and could tell a story well.

"My wife and I were very fortunate to have been entertained at Windsor Castle.

"Her Majesty, very relaxed, indicated the impressive carpet we were standing on and how it had replaced another, damaged when a strand got caught in a vacuum cleaner and with the maid totally oblivious, the carpet slowly unwound behind her. Far from being angry at the loss of a good carpet, the Queen told the story with fully mimed actions and much laughter. Lovely to have a monarch who liked slapstick."

