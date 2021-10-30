Michael Palin calls for a ‘united world’ ahead of COP26

“Seeing the problems through others' eyes, not just our own.”

That’s the key to tackling the climate crisis according to Sir Michael Palin, speaking on the eve of the COP26 summit.

Politicians and business leaders will take part in talks and debates during the two-week conference in Glasgow.

Sir Michael, who lives in Gospel Oak, told the Ham&High we all need to educate ourselves, not just political leaders.

“Climate change is a global problem and any effective response must come from a united world,” he said.

“This means not just accepting global warming and leaving others to deal with it. It means educating ourselves to know and understand much more about our world. Learning what global warning means, how it happens and how it affects different countries in different ways. Seeing the problems through others eyes, not just our own.

“If we approach it with shared courage and concern, dealing with climate change could be the way to bring our world together as never before.”