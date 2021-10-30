Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Michael Palin backs charity in memory of fellow Python Terry Jones

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 9:14 AM October 30, 2021
Pictured with a cheque for the National Brain Appeal is Sir Michael Palin (centre)

Pictured with a cheque for the National Brain Appeal are (l-r) Professor Nick Fox, Julia Lipton, Sir Michael Palin, Alison Telfer and David Pibworth - Credit: National Brain Appeal

Sir Michael Palin has backed an appeal to build the world's first custom support centre for rare dementia conditions.

Fellow Python, and Highgate resident, Terry Jones lost his life last year to a rare dementia called primary progressive aphasia, a form of frontotemporal dementia.

Sir Michael, who lives in Gospel Oak, visited the National Brian Appeal with actor David Pibworth and Alison Telfer, former wife of the late Terry Jones.

Terry Jones (left) and Michael Palin attend the unveiling of a British comedy society plaque outside

Terry Jones and Michael Palin in 2012, outside The Angle Inn, Highgate, for the unveiling of a plaque to Graham Chapman - Credit: PA/Andrew Matthews

David, who lost his father to dementia, handed over a cheque for the charity’s project to create the Rare Dementia Support Centre in Queen Square after staging three tales from Ripping Yarns earlier this year. The production raised £5,000, which was match-funded by an anonymous donor.

Sir Michael said: “My friend Terry Jones was treated for his rare dementia at The National Hospital in Queen Square, so I know what he was going through, what his family were going through and, what we were all going through who were friends of Terry, and this is what the essence of this appeal is.

You may also want to watch:

"They want for everyone affected by a rare form of dementia, like Terry, to get access to specialist information and support.”

Gospel Oak News
Highgate News
North London News

