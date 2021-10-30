Michael Palin backs charity in memory of fellow Python Terry Jones
- Credit: National Brain Appeal
Sir Michael Palin has backed an appeal to build the world's first custom support centre for rare dementia conditions.
Fellow Python, and Highgate resident, Terry Jones lost his life last year to a rare dementia called primary progressive aphasia, a form of frontotemporal dementia.
Sir Michael, who lives in Gospel Oak, visited the National Brian Appeal with actor David Pibworth and Alison Telfer, former wife of the late Terry Jones.
David, who lost his father to dementia, handed over a cheque for the charity’s project to create the Rare Dementia Support Centre in Queen Square after staging three tales from Ripping Yarns earlier this year. The production raised £5,000, which was match-funded by an anonymous donor.
Sir Michael said: “My friend Terry Jones was treated for his rare dementia at The National Hospital in Queen Square, so I know what he was going through, what his family were going through and, what we were all going through who were friends of Terry, and this is what the essence of this appeal is.
You may also want to watch:
"They want for everyone affected by a rare form of dementia, like Terry, to get access to specialist information and support.”
Most Read
- 1 Hornsey or Muswell Hill? New Co-op ignites turf war
- 2 Child in hospital and another injured after Kilburn collision
- 3 'Place of punks': Teen petitions to protect Camden character
- 4 Belsize Park restaurant shortlisted for Deliveroo award
- 5 Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
- 6 Curious Crouch End: From Mrs Hitler to the 'The Hornsey Revolution'
- 7 Weeds growing over 'derelict eyesore' care home
- 8 Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido
- 9 Top spooky Halloween events in Hampstead and Highgate
- 10 Baked to perfection: Dunns rakes in prizes at World Bread Awards