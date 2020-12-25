Opinion
Shop Local: Traders wish you a merry Christmas
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Just before tier 4 restrictions were imposed, photographer Polly Hancock visited Hampstead and Highgate villages to photograph traders who wanted to wish customers a merry Christmas.
Over the last few months the Ham&High has run its Shop Local campaign, giving businesses a platform to shout out about the great work they do.
With doors of "non-essential" shops closed for the coming weeks, or even months, businesses will need as much support as they can get.
Many will be running "click and collect" or mail order services through their websites.
We will continue Shop Local into the new year so get in touch if you have a business we should highlight.
The Ham&High wishes traders and shoppers a merry Christmas, and let us all hope for a happy new year.
