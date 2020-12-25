Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Shop Local: Traders wish you a merry Christmas

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 6:00 AM December 25, 2020   
Mario and Yuksel at Brooksby newsagents want to wish everyone a happy Christmas.

Mario and Yuksel at Brooksby newsagents want to wish everyone a happy Christmas. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Just before tier 4 restrictions were imposed, photographer Polly Hancock visited Hampstead and Highgate villages to photograph traders who wanted to wish customers a merry Christmas.

Over the last few months the Ham&High has run its Shop Local campaign, giving businesses a platform to shout out about the great work they do.

With doors of "non-essential" shops closed for the coming weeks, or even months, businesses will need as much support as they can get.

Many will be running "click and collect" or mail order services through their websites.

We will continue Shop Local into the new year so get in touch if you have a business we should highlight.

The Ham&High wishes traders and shoppers a merry Christmas, and let us all hope for a happy new year.

Independent traders HAMPSTEADTraders at Hampstead Community MarketFrom left Tallie Simmonds of Tal

Independent traders at Hampstead Community Market From left Tallie Simmonds of Tallie’s Bakes, David Harrison Maison Magnol, John Sandeman The Wandering Whittler, and Ann Connock selling cards and decorations. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Independent traders HAMPSTEADNicholas Mollura, owner of the Coffee Cup Hampstead High Street

Nicholas Mollura, owner of the Coffee Cup in Hampstead High Street. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Independent traders HAMPSTEADGaby du Plooy at Zebra One Gallery NW3

Gaby du Plooy at Zebra One Gallery in Hampstead. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Independent traders HIGHGATEMichelle Mead of greengrocer Greens Of Highgate

Michelle Mead of greengrocer Greens Of Highgate - Credit: Polly Hancock

Independent traders HIGHGATEPhyliss and Lee Harper at Highgate Butchers

Phyliss and Lee Harper at Highgate Butchers - Credit: Polly Hancock

Shop Local

Shop Local. - Credit: Archant

