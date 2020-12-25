Shop Local: Traders wish you a merry Christmas

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM December 25, 2020

Mario and Yuksel at Brooksby newsagents want to wish everyone a happy Christmas. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Just before tier 4 restrictions were imposed, photographer Polly Hancock visited Hampstead and Highgate villages to photograph traders who wanted to wish customers a merry Christmas.

Over the last few months the Ham&High has run its Shop Local campaign, giving businesses a platform to shout out about the great work they do.

With doors of "non-essential" shops closed for the coming weeks, or even months, businesses will need as much support as they can get.

Many will be running "click and collect" or mail order services through their websites.

We will continue Shop Local into the new year so get in touch if you have a business we should highlight.

The Ham&High wishes traders and shoppers a merry Christmas, and let us all hope for a happy new year.

Independent traders at Hampstead Community Market From left Tallie Simmonds of Tallie’s Bakes, David Harrison Maison Magnol, John Sandeman The Wandering Whittler, and Ann Connock selling cards and decorations. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Nicholas Mollura, owner of the Coffee Cup in Hampstead High Street. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Gaby du Plooy at Zebra One Gallery in Hampstead. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Michelle Mead of greengrocer Greens Of Highgate - Credit: Polly Hancock

Phyliss and Lee Harper at Highgate Butchers - Credit: Polly Hancock