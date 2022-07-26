Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
North London's Harry Styles, Little Simz and Kojey Radical make Mercury Prize shortlist

Charlotte Alt

Published: 4:21 PM July 26, 2022
Little Simz (l.), Harry Styles and Kojey Radical have been nominated for the Mercury Prize

Hampstead's Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination alongside Islington’s Little Simz and Hoxton’s Kojey Radical. 

The Mercury Prize recognises the best British album of the year from a shortlist of 12 nominees.  

Former One Direction star Harry Styles, who owns three houses near Hampstead Heath, was nominated for his third solo studio album, Harry’s House.  

Hackney-born Kojey Radical was shortlisted for debut album Reason to Smile, while Little Simz bagged a nomination for her fourth studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, having been shortlisted in 2019 for Grey. 

Little Simz attended the announcement of the shortlist for 2022 Mercury Music Prize at the Langham Hotel, London

The 28-year-old rapper told Nemone on Radio 6: “I am feeling grateful; very, very blessed, this is my second time round now. 

“When you’re an artist, a creative making art, you just do it because it’s a release. I had some things to say and this was my way of expressing it and it’s a blessing people have resonated with it. 

“The list is so strong so to be amongst that is definitely an honour. I definitely will carry this energy throughout me today.” 

Also nominated are albums by Leeds-based rock group Yard Act, best rock alternative act Brit award winner Sam Fender, Bafta-nominated actress Jessie Buckley and Isle of Wight band Wet Leg. 

Harry Styles received a Mercury Prize nomination for his third album Harry's House

Scottish pianist Fergus McCreadie, British musician Self Esteem, singer-songwriter Joy Crookes, rock duo Nova Twins and Welsh musician Gwenno also feature. 

The shortlist for the Mercury Prize was decided by a judging panel including DJ Annie Mac, musician Jamie Cullum, broadcaster Jamz Supernova, songwriter Anna Calvi, broadcaster Danielle Perry and musician Hazel Wilde. 

The judges said: “Getting down to 12 albums this year was not easy, simply because there were so many remarkable ones to choose from. 

“That serves as proof that British and Irish music thrives during unsettled periods in history, with the albums chosen covering everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock.” 

Kojey Radical attended the announcement of the shortlist for 2022 Mercury Music Prize at the Langham Hotel, London

The awards show will take place on September 8 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith and will include live performances from several of the shortlisted artists.  

In 2021, West London's Arlo Parks took home the prize for her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. 

