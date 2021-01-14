Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mental health trust thanks partners for bridging 'digital exclusion'

Published: 2:00 PM January 14, 2021   
Trauma and stress clinic assistant psychologists Abbie and Noor with the tablets donated by Asda and Helpforce. Picture: C and I NHS Trust - Credit: C and I NHS Trust

The Camden and Islington NHS Trust (C and I) has been working with three charities and supermarket chain Asda to bridge the digital divide among patients at its trauma and stress clinic. 

Asda and the charity Helpforce donated 20 tablets as part of the #TabletsWithLove campaign.

Then, Jangala, a not-for-profit organisation, donated five portable WiFi devices to help get C and I's PTSD patients online, and AbilityNet provided advice and instruction to help them access therapies remotely.

C and I clinical psychologist Julia Gillard said the pandemic had "heightened the negative impact of digital exclusion" on its patients, and that the trust was "hugely grateful" for the support.

Her colleague, Jocelyn Blumberg, added: "It is incredibly empowering to see a project like this come to life and see how it will contribute to an improved quality of life for all service users involved."

One of the people to get a tablet as part of the scheme said it was "so important" in combatting isolation.

READ MORE: Camden and Haringey councils renew efforts to tackle digital divide

