Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gardening and welbing course at Ham&High mental health event

person

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:47 AM May 16, 2021   
Gardening can greatly help wellbeing

Gardening can greatly help wellbeing - Credit: Михаил Руденко/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Recovery College

Practical gardening advice with the aim of developing creativity, and reducing stress and anxiety will be at the centre of a session at the Ham&High's free mental health event on Friday (May 21).

Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health is a full day of online panels, course sessions and interviews.

A morning session by Camden and Islington’s Recovery College, led by tutor Rina Deans, will look at the link between gardening and wellbeing.

Rina told the Ham&High: “My experience of delivering the green prescription: growing plants course has been always enjoyable and inspiring. 

“I learn new things about gardening every time I deliver the course, as we share our lived experience of how gardening helped our mental and physical well-being, which helps us to learn from each other.” 

Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health takes place on Friday, May 21 and is free to attend for anyone who registers through Eventbrite. The events, which will be held as Zoom webinars, will include expert advice, panel discussions and some entertainment along the way.

The event is supported by Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust, Thrive LDN and SANE. It is sponsored by Barnet Fostering and UCL Academy.

To register for free, click here

Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health

Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Mental Health
North London News
Hampstead News
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic jam- cars in a row with a lot of exhaust fumes

Environment News | Special Report

Revealed: The five most polluted places in Camden

Charles Thomson

person
Marjorie Wallace, founder of SANE

Mental Health

Highgate mental illness charity sees 'desperation' rise during Covid year

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Veolia's latest contract with Camden Council began in 2017. Picture: Veolia

Environment News | Opinion

Camden’s recycling rate has fallen – and this rubbish is now urgent

Oliver Cooper, Opposition leader, Camden Council

Logo Icon
Professional dog walkers use Hampstead Heath every day

Hampstead Heath

Hundreds oppose Hampstead Heath dog walker licence scheme

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus