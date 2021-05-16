Gardening and welbing course at Ham&High mental health event

Published: 8:47 AM May 16, 2021

Practical gardening advice with the aim of developing creativity, and reducing stress and anxiety will be at the centre of a session at the Ham&High's free mental health event on Friday (May 21).

Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health is a full day of online panels, course sessions and interviews.

A morning session by Camden and Islington’s Recovery College, led by tutor Rina Deans, will look at the link between gardening and wellbeing.

Rina told the Ham&High: “My experience of delivering the green prescription: growing plants course has been always enjoyable and inspiring.

“I learn new things about gardening every time I deliver the course, as we share our lived experience of how gardening helped our mental and physical well-being, which helps us to learn from each other.”

Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health takes place on Friday, May 21 and is free to attend for anyone who registers through Eventbrite. The events, which will be held as Zoom webinars, will include expert advice, panel discussions and some entertainment along the way.

The event is supported by Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust, Thrive LDN and SANE. It is sponsored by Barnet Fostering and UCL Academy.

To register for free, click here.

Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health - Credit: Archant