Members of Camden community outreach group enjoy day at seaside as Thameslink lays on free travel

Homeless people and those living below the poverty line enjoyed a day out at the seaside when a rail operator laid on free travel for their community group.

Thameslink supported Camden's Friday Club - a drop-in service run by C4WS Homeless Project and King's Cross Methodist Church - to give 25 members some respite from their daily struggles.

The group meets every Friday, offering a safe and welcoming space for people sleeping rough, living in poverty and the socially isolated.

Yesterday the group travelled down to Brighton for the second annual jaunt. It came about because a day at the seaside came out top in surveys of members.

C4WS manager Nikki Barnett said: "Following the trip last year, we have been asked constantly when we are going to do it again. For our members, many of whom are rough sleepers or living below the poverty line, leaving London for the day is a luxury that they would not otherwise be able to afford.

"Thanks to our wonderful sponsor, Thameslink, we have been able to take 25 Friday Club members, plus 10 volunteers, to Brighton for the day. We are extremely grateful to have been given these tickets for the group, as this was the biggest cost for the day. Having this covered meant that we could offer the lunch, ice creams and activities for free for all of our members to enjoy."