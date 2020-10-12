Search

Marylebone Cricket Club plants tulip for St John’s Wood tree ceremony

PUBLISHED: 17:44 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 12 October 2020

Regent's Park councillor Robert Rigby (left) and MCC assistant secretary Robert Ebdon. Picture: Westminster City Council

Archant

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has marked its planting of 74 trees around St John’s Wood with a commemorative tulip tree.

The commemorative plaque. Picture: Westminster City CouncilThe commemorative plaque. Picture: Westminster City Council

The club, which owns Lord’s Cricket Ground, planted the tree at St John’s Wood Church Gardens on October 8 to recognise the trees planted in recent years in Abbey Road, Church Street and the Regent’s Park ward.

The event was attended by local councillor Robert Rigby (Conservative, Regent’s Park) and MCC officials.

Robert Ebdon, MCC’s assistant secretary, said: “We are continually working to improve our sustainability at Lord’s Cricket Ground, and we’re pleased that with this donation to Westminster City Council’s tree planting programme, we are able to extend these efforts beyond our gates and into the community.”

Cllr Rigby said: “We are working to create a greener and cleaner city for all our residents, to improve air quality and make the surroundings more pleasant for everyone.”

