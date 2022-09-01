Gasholder Park in Kings Cross is part of the Swiss Cottage to King's Cross Nature Trail - Credit: Will Petty

A new 'nature trail' has been launched providing a scenic walking route from Swiss Cottage to Kings Cross.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has launched four new London Nature Trails covering areas in the east, south, central and north of the capital.

The Swiss Cottage to Kings Cross route is roughly 4.5 miles, or 10,000 steps, taking in South Hampstead, Primrose Hill, Regents Park and the area around ZSL London Zoo.

Part of the map for walkers to follow the nature trail from Swiss Cottage to Kings Cross - Credit: Footways

The path then snakes through Camden Lock and market, Regent's Canal, Camley Street Natural Park and up to St Pancras waterpoint reaching King's Cross Station in under two hours.

A shorter route is available from Camden Town, avoiding steps at Swiss Cottage Station.

Walkers are encouraged to look out for birds, butterflies, dragonflies and plants along the route.

The new walking routes aim to connect natural spaces in the city’s most built up areas via green “corridors”, such as waterways and tree-lined streets to promote the health and wellbeing benefits of spending time in nature.

The other routes are Wanstead to Royal Docks (nine miles), Brockley to Bermondsey (six miles) and Wembley Stadium to Burnt Oak (six miles).

The Covid-19 lockdown highlighted how vital it is for Londoners to have access to green spaces for good health and wellbeing and will help to address the inequalities in access to green space across the city.

Sadiq Khan said: “The recent heatwaves, wildfires and flash-flooding we’ve experienced shows how vulnerable London is to the climate emergency. I’m doing all I can to support London’s green spaces and help improve the resilience of areas in our city.

“Every Londoner should have access to quality green spaces that are proven to help our health and well-being.

“These new trails will show Londoners that even in built up areas, there are hidden gems to be explored and are a key part of my vision of a safer, fairer, greener and more prosperous city for all Londoners.”

Part of the nature trail map covering Camden to King's Cross - Credit: Footway

Emma Griffin, co-founder of Footways. which delivered the route and maps, said: “Walking is the best way to see London, enjoy its wildlife and be healthy.

"We’ve carefully designed these walking routes to follow London's natural corridors - its canals, rivers, parks, woodlands and nature reserves.

"So whether you want a full-day activity, or choose a section for a shorter walk, you're guaranteed to see something new and feel great."

Visit: www.footways.london/london-nature-trails