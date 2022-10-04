Camden's mayor has become a dementia advocate, saying he understands well what individuals and families dealing with the disease go through.

Councillor Nasim Ali OBE recently took part in an information session which led to him becoming a Dementia Friend.

Cllr Ali hosted Dementia Friends Ambassador Emdad Rahman who delivered a session in his parlour in the Crowndale Centre.

Cllr Ali said: “I have lived, worked, volunteered with and served many people who have lived with dementia. I understand the challenges and difficulties they face along with their families, friends and colleagues.

“Taking part in this information session has been an eye opener for me and I hope my new status as a Dementia Friend will raise the profile of the excellent work carried out by organisations like the Alzheimer’s Society.

"We can all play an active part in helping create a better world for those affected by dementia.”

The Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the "biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia".

It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, acts and talks about the condition.

Whether people attend a face-to-face information session or watch the online video, Dementia Friends is about learning more about dementia and the small ways people can help.

From telling people about the Dementia Friends programme to visiting someone you know living with dementia, "every action counts".

A spokesperson for Dementia Friends said: "Too many people affected by dementia feel that society fails to understand the condition they live with.

"Dementia Friends help by raising awareness and understanding, so that people living with dementia can continue to live in the way they want."

In 2003 Cllr Ali, Labour representative for Regents Park and former cabinet member for young people in Camden Council became the UK's youngest mayor, as well as the first Bangladeshi and first Muslim mayor.

The former council leader is a patron for Hopscotch Women’s Centre, one of Camden Council’s key voluntary sector partners.

Hopscotch, in Hampstead Road, Euston, provides support services for women and girls on a wide range of issues including domestic violence, employment, and welfare benefits.