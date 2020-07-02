Search

Cllr Matt White appointed Haringey Council’s cabinet member for corporate and civic services

PUBLISHED: 12:25 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 02 July 2020

Cllr Matt White, Haringey Council's new cabinet member for corporate civic services. Picture: Haringey Labour

Cllr Matt White has been appointed Haringey Council’s cabinet member for corporate and civic services.

Cllr White, whose remit now includes libraries, leisure centres and emergency planning, replaces Cllr Kaushika Amin who was moved to lead Haringey’s children’s services after the sacking of Cllr Zena Brabazon in June.

Haringey’s Labour councillors were notified by email of Cllr White’s appointment at 3am on Wednesday (July 1). Haringey Liberal Democrats, the opposition, criticised the delay of the decision.

Cllr White (Lab, Bruce Grove), said his immediate focus would be the reopening of libraries and, beyond that, the policy development of the council’s ethical debt collection.

He said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be joining the cabinet and happy to be part of a team dedicated to pushing forward our manifesto commitments and delivering the best outcomes for our residents in challenging circumstances.”

Haringey Council’s leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor called Cllr White a “hardworking and dedicated champion” for the borough and he praised Cllr White’s work on pension fund investments.

Cllr Ejiofor said: “I look forward to him bringing his experience and expertise to the cabinet.”

