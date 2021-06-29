Mary Portas launches St Mary's Church fundraiser on 150th anniversary
- Credit: St Mary's
Broadcaster Mary Portas has helped a Primrose Hill church launch its new fundraising campaign.
The renowned fashion consultant spoke to 100 socially-distanced guests as St Mary's celebrated its 150th anniversary.
The party on June 22 began with live music from renowned violinists Simon Fischer and Eve Kennedy.
Mary discussed her personal experience of feeling warmly welcomed at St Mary’s when she and her same-sex partner wished to have their child baptised.
Speaking about the Grow the Wonder fundraiser, she said: "I’m passionate about communities working together for the common good.
You may also want to watch:
"And here at St Mary’s we’ve got a powerhouse of social action and spiritual nurture."
Curate at St Mary’s Primrose Hill, Reverend Em Kolltveit said: "There was so much positive energy about the plans to update our beloved but cramped building.
Most Read
- 1 Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood
- 2 'No Edward Lear or Karl Marx': Beard award for Michael Rosen
- 3 So how does the 1871 Act protect Hampstead Heath today?
- 4 'Ill-fated managerial search has made a mockery of how Spurs are run'
- 5 Carnival comes to Hampstead Heath with samba ensemble
- 6 Contaminated blood campaign groups in dispute with Terrence Higgins Trust
- 7 Primose Hill 5G mast refused by Camden Council
- 8 Boy, 15, arrested following Swiss Cottage stabbing
- 9 Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland
- 10 Mary Feilding Guild: Eccentric home of London intellectuals is lost
"After the tough year we've all had, we're determined to open our doors to many more people and events and we need to pull together to make this happen."