Marvel's new Eternals film spotted filming with 'small army' on Hampstead Heath

PUBLISHED: 16:39 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 10 January 2020

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Archant

An "army" of film crew have spent two days on Hampstead Heath filming for a new Marvel movie near to Kite Hill.

Star Gemma Chan was pictured by passers-by as filmmakers used a harness to simulate an explosion in a scene thought to be part of the forthcoming film The Eternals - which is part of phase four the studio's slate of comic book films.

James Rossiter, who walks his dogs on the Heath regularly, bumped into the production and snapped some photos of filming.

You may also want to watch:

He told the Ham&High: "It was filming as I walked past. I know there's often filming on the Heath but I've never seen such a big crew. There was a small army of them.

"It looked liken they were filming a massive explosion."

Those living near to the Heath received a letter informing them a film called Sack Lunch was to shoot on the Heath - it is understood Sack Lunch is a working title for the Eternals designed to confuse locals.

Earlier this week, the City of London Corporation (who manage the Heath) tweeted: "Due to a film production, there will be some vehicle movements between Parliament Hill view point and East Heath over the next two days."

