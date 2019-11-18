Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster Archant

A dad-of-two who was hit by a car with his daughter outside Martin Primary School has praised efforts to improve road safety in East Finchley.

Children from Martin Primary School protest at the "dangerous" crossing outside of the school. Picture: Mike Coles Children from Martin Primary School protest at the "dangerous" crossing outside of the school. Picture: Mike Coles

Mark Foster had collected his seven-year-old daughter Beatrix from the school on February 4 when they were both hit by a car while crossing East Finchley's High Road.

Beatrix lost two teeth and suffered cuts and bruises, while her dad was left with a serious head injury, a fracture and nerve damage to his shoulder, a fractured right fibula and it tore the skin off his knee.

The 43-year-old is now backing Road Safety Week which began yesterday, and has backed efforts to cut the speed limit in the area and install new crossings.

The incident was one of three serious crashes in East Finchley in the first half of this year. In March a 63-year-old woman was killed when she was hit near Lincoln Road. Meanwhile in May a three-year-old boy died when he was hit near the Five Bells pub.

Mark suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car outside Martin Primary School in February. Picture: Mark Foster Mark suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car outside Martin Primary School in February. Picture: Mark Foster

A campaign for safer roads and reducing the speed limit to 20mph attracted more than 2,700 signatures.

Mr Foster said: "I have no memory of the incident itself. I recall walking towards the road and then waking up in The Royal London Hospital afterwards.

"The injuries have had a huge effect on me. I informed the DVLA of my injuries and I have been unable to drive for the last eight months, which has meant we have had to change holiday plans and it has had an effect on other aspects of our lives. It has just been a hugely stressful time and my wife Cate had to take some time off work to look after me and Beatrix."

Mark Foster in Paris before the accident. Picture: Mark Foster Mark Foster in Paris before the accident. Picture: Mark Foster

He has hired lawyers from Irwin Mitchell to look into his case and help him access support afterwards.

He added: "While nothing will change what has happened, it is really pleasing to see the local community look to tackle the issue of crossing around the school and it is great that the council is acting on the matter.

"It is so important that steps are taken to address the issue and it felt like the right time to speak out on this with Road Safety Week approaching. Hopefully lessons can be learned so no other similar issues emerge around schools or anywhere else in the months ahead."