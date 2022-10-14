Staff at a Hampstead hospice are calling calling on primary schools, nurseries, and playgroups to sign up to its cute fundraiser.

Marie Curie Hospice Hampstead, based in Lyndhurst Garden, is taking part in the Penguin Parade campaign to raise vital funds.

The end of life charity first began in Hampstead in 1948, and continues to provide care and support for people living with a terminal illness.

Children can take part in a sponsored walk, with a special Penelope the Penguin toy, while raising money.

Penelope all dressed up MC style ready for her Penguin Parade - Credit: Marie Curie

The campaign was launched in 2021, when 140 different groups across the UK took part. Marie Curie is hoping even more young fundraisers will sign up this year.

As well as receiving Penelope the Penguin, there are ideas for fun activities to do in the classroom and to take home.

Alfie Thomson, aged six, from Balmuildy Primary School in Scotland who took part with his classmates last year said: “Penguin Parade was fun. I loved dressing up in my penguin onesie and walking with my friends.”

Ashley, Alfie’s mum said: “The Penguin Parade was exciting for the children at school. It was fabulous seeing my son and all his friends walking to school dressed up.

"It created a real buzz and was such a lovely atmosphere whilst raising money for such a great charity.”

Tracy Annunziato, Marie Curie's community fundraiser for north London, said: “Schools taking part in a Penguin Parade this winter can expect to have lots of fun as well as helping us provide vital care tor those living with a terminal illness, caring for a loved one at the end of life, or those that are bereaved.

"£25 will help pay to support someone who's grieving for an hour and £180 allows a nurse to provide expert care and emotional support for a full nine-hour shift so someone living with a terminal illness can get expert care.

Marie Curie Hampstead appeals to schools and nurseries to join a Penguin Parade fundraiser - Credit: Marie Curie

“We’re hoping young supporters in Sussex will enjoy stretching their legs and going for a little waddle to raise money so we can continue to provide our care and help people in their local community.”

For more information on Penguin Parade and to sign up visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/charity-events/penguin-parade or contact Tracy Annunziato, on 07710 387077 or email on tracy.annunziato@mariecurie.org.uk