Hampstead BID: Management of controversial business levy scheme outsourced as new boss appointed

Hampstead High Street. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Hampstead’s controversial Business Improvement District (BID) has appointed a new BID manager, and outsourced its running.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ruth Duston, managing director of Primera who has taken over the running of Hampstead BID. Picture: Mickey Lee Ruth Duston, managing director of Primera who has taken over the running of Hampstead BID. Picture: Mickey Lee

Marcos Gold will take over the BID in mid-February after former CEO Caroline Goldsack stood down at the end of 2018.

Hampstead BID’s board has outsourced the administration of its BID, and appointment process to Primera, who run a series of BIDs elsewhere in central and south London.

The BID is a compulsory tax for businesses in Hampstead and pays for PR for the village, street cleaning and Christmas lights.

Primera has written to all levy payers confirming the changes.

Ms Goldsack stood down after a turbulent year for the scheme, where Camden Council took King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath to court over not paying the levy.

He is due back in court in Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on March 18.

Managing director of Primera, Ruth Duston said: “Our appointment to the Hampstead BID is an exciting opportunity. Hampstead is a great area and through the work of the BID and collaboration with local businesses and stakeholders it has the potential to be even better.”