Man unwell after report of 'noxious liquid' in West Hampstead
- Credit: Jill Henry
Emergency services were called to West Hampstead today following a report of a man becoming unwell from an “unknown noxious liquid”.
Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene outside Waitrose in West End Lane shortly before 10.30am.
The police say the substance was tested and that “nothing suspicious” was found. The man who became ill was treated at the scene and then discharged.
A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called to West End Lane, NW6, by London Ambulance Service shortly before 10.30am on Thursday, September 2, to a report of a man taken unwell after coming into contact with an unknown noxious liquid.”
A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: "We were called at 9.58am today (2 September) to reports of an incident on West End Lane, NW6.
You may also want to watch:
"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and hazardous area response teams.
"A person was assessed at the scene and discharged."
Most Read
- 1 Man unwell after report of 'noxious liquid' in West Hampstead
- 2 Free festival to take over the streets of Camden
- 3 Old White Bear to reopen by Christmas – ‘The good news Hampstead needs’
- 4 Top days out in North London this weekend
- 5 Damian Lewis joins charity exhibition for late wife Helen McCrory
- 6 'We're stuck': TfL apologises after pensioners left without buses
- 7 Letter on Pen Farthing's evacuation from Afghanistan
- 8 Crowdfunding convert fundraises £400 for Golders Green café
- 9 'I can't imagine life without Alfie': Plea for missing cat blind in one eye
- 10 Closed Hampstead pub sold to London firm