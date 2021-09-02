Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Man unwell after report of 'noxious liquid' in West Hampstead

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:21 PM September 2, 2021    Updated: 11:16 AM September 3, 2021
Emergency services at the scene in West End Lane

Emergency services at the scene in West End Lane - Credit: Jill Henry

Emergency services were called to West Hampstead today following a report of a man becoming unwell from an “unknown noxious liquid”.

Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene outside Waitrose in West End Lane shortly before 10.30am.  

The police say the substance was tested and that “nothing suspicious” was found. The man who became ill was treated at the scene and then discharged.  

A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called to West End Lane, NW6, by London Ambulance Service shortly before 10.30am on Thursday, September 2, to a report of a man taken unwell after coming into contact with an unknown noxious liquid.” 

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: "We were called at 9.58am today (2 September) to reports of an incident on West End Lane, NW6. 

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and hazardous area response teams. 

"A person was assessed at the scene and discharged."

Police say a substance was tested but "nothing suspicious" was identified

Police say a substance was tested but "nothing suspicious" was identified - Credit: Jill Henry

