Police investigate after man dies in Camden High Street

The incident happened in Camden High Street. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Police are investigating after a man, thought to be in his 40s, died in Camden High Street on Tuesday night.

Met officers were called shortly after 10pm on July 28 to a man with serious injuries.

Paramedics attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One man was arrested by police and taken into custody.

The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed and a post-mortem will be held shortly.

Police enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Met on 101 with the reference number 7949/28jul.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.