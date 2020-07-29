Search

Police investigate after man dies in Camden High Street

PUBLISHED: 09:56 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 29 July 2020

The incident happened in Camden High Street. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The incident happened in Camden High Street. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Police are investigating after a man, thought to be in his 40s, died in Camden High Street on Tuesday night.

Met officers were called shortly after 10pm on July 28 to a man with serious injuries.

Paramedics attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One man was arrested by police and taken into custody.

The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed and a post-mortem will be held shortly.

Police enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Met on 101 with the reference number 7949/28jul.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against ‘elitist’ charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

The forgotten grave of a Highgate mistress and her former slave

The Hornsey grave where Joseph Walker and Harriet Long, who died two months apart in 1841, are buried together. Picture: David Winskill

Petition to protect trees in Highgate nature reserve attracts 1,700 signatures

One of the oak trees which is about to be cut down. Picture: Submitted by Glenys Law

