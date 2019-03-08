Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town
PUBLISHED: 08:09 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 09 September 2019
Archant
A man was shot dead in Kentish Town last night.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service shortly before midnight to reports of a shooting in Malden Road.
Firearms officers and London's Air Ambulance were scrambled to the scene, where a man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with gunshot injuries. He died in Malden Road at 12.10am.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "His next of kin are yet to be informed. Formal identification has not taken place.
You may also want to watch:
"A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue."
A crime scene remained in place this morning.
The attack comes after a man in his 20s was shot dead in Sydenham, south-east London, yesterday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8502/08Sep.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Did you see or hear what happened? Contact Lucas at the newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk
Comments have been disabled on this article.