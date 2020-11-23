Pensioner missing from West Hampstead as police appeal for information
PUBLISHED: 12:31 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 23 November 2020
A man is missing from West Hampstead as police appeal for information over his disappearance.
William Canney, 73, who has dementia, was last seen in the Inglewood Road area around 10pm on Sunday (November 22).
The Met is now appealing for the public to step forward as officers say they are “increasingly concerned” about Mr Canney’s welfare.
The pensioner was last seen wearing a green jacket and dark trousers.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference Cad 7299/22Nov.
