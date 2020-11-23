Search

Advanced search

Pensioner missing from West Hampstead as police appeal for information

PUBLISHED: 12:31 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 23 November 2020

William Canney, 73, was last seen around Inglewood Road. Picture: Met Police

William Canney, 73, was last seen around Inglewood Road. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man is missing from West Hampstead as police appeal for information over his disappearance.

William Canney, 73, who has dementia, was last seen in the Inglewood Road area around 10pm on Sunday (November 22).

You may also want to watch:

The Met is now appealing for the public to step forward as officers say they are “increasingly concerned” about Mr Canney’s welfare.

The pensioner was last seen wearing a green jacket and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference Cad 7299/22Nov.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hornsey man convicted of money laundering after police find £800k in shoe boxes and rucksacks

Elisian Belishaku, 32, from New River Avenue. Picture: Met Police

Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey deny charges over late-night brawl at Hampstead Tesco

The defendants pleaded not guilty at Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

Pensioner missing from West Hampstead as police appeal for information

William Canney, 73, was last seen around Inglewood Road. Picture: Met Police

East Finchley attempted rape: Police appeal for passer-by who saved girl to come forward

The alley leading off the Causeway in East Finchley. Picture: Google

Trade union should back candidates against Labour says Camden-backed leadership challenger

Hugo Pierre is campaigning to become general secretary of the UK’s biggest union. Picture: Hugo Pierre