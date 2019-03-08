Police appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of collision between man and bus in Camden Road

Pedestrian hit by bus in Camden Road. Picture: @999London Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward, after a man was hit by a bus in Camden Road on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital, and his next-of-kin have been made aware.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 2.42pm to reports of a bus hitting a pedestrian in Camden Road. The London Fire Brigade also attended.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw the incident, or may have dashcam footage to come forward.

They can be contacted on 0208 991 9555.