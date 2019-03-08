Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of collision between man and bus in Camden Road

PUBLISHED: 08:37 21 March 2019

Pedestrian hit by bus in Camden Road. Picture: @999London

Pedestrian hit by bus in Camden Road. Picture: @999London

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward, after a man was hit by a bus in Camden Road on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital, and his next-of-kin have been made aware.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 2.42pm to reports of a bus hitting a pedestrian in Camden Road. The London Fire Brigade also attended.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw the incident, or may have dashcam footage to come forward.

They can be contacted on 0208 991 9555.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

Dial a dealer: Camden to stop roll-out of new BT InLink kiosks after they get used by drug dealers

The InLink panel outside Camden Town tube station being used to make a phonecall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Daughter raises thousands in memory of Hampstead celebrity fitness trainer Nicki Waterman

Alex Thrussell in training for the London Marathon to raise money for Brain Tumour Research

Betrayal, Harold Pinter Theatre

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in Betrayal picture by Marc Brenner

East Finchley crash: Police appeal for footage after woman, 63, killed by driver in High Road

The junction between the High Road and Lincoln Road in East Finchley, where a woman died on Saturday evening after being hit by a car. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

Dial a dealer: Camden to stop roll-out of new BT InLink kiosks after they get used by drug dealers

The InLink panel outside Camden Town tube station being used to make a phonecall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Daughter raises thousands in memory of Hampstead celebrity fitness trainer Nicki Waterman

Alex Thrussell in training for the London Marathon to raise money for Brain Tumour Research

Betrayal, Harold Pinter Theatre

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in Betrayal picture by Marc Brenner

East Finchley crash: Police appeal for footage after woman, 63, killed by driver in High Road

The junction between the High Road and Lincoln Road in East Finchley, where a woman died on Saturday evening after being hit by a car. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Police appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of collision between man and bus in Camden Road

Pedestrian hit by bus in Camden Road. Picture: @999London

Crouch End air quality: Pollution outside of Coleridge Primary so bad lollipop lady has bought herself a gas mask

Velina Mladenova, who wears a gas mask as she helps children cross the road outside of Coleridge Primary School. Picture: Sam Volpe

Barclays to become title sponsors of Women’s Super League

Barclays will become the title sponsors of the FA Women's Super League from next season

Trio of golds for Highgate at Middlesex championships

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Sheffield United Women terminate Jones’ contract after racist incident against Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies have a group huddle before a game (pic: Wu's Photography).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists