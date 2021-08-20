Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Man in critical condition after Camden High Street collision

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:01 PM August 20, 2021    Updated: 5:10 PM August 20, 2021
The cordon in Camden High Street

The cordon in Camden High Street - Credit: Jail Bird/London Borough of Camden Facebook group

A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition this afternoon following a collision in Camden Town involving a cyclist and a pedestrian.

A cordon was put in place towards the bottom of Camden High Street on Friday (August 20) as police and paramedics attended the scene shortly before 1pm. 

The pedestrian hospitalised, 51, was treated for a head injury and police say he is in a life-threatening condition. The cyclist stopped at the scene.

Following the collision the surrounding area was pictured in total gridlock with traffic tailing all the way back through Hampstead Road. A queue of buses was pictured behind the cordon and side roads were closed. 

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made. The Met has advised people to avoid the area. 

Traffic in Hampstead Road, next to HS2 works

Traffic in Hampstead Road, next to HS2 works - Credit: Local resident

Camden News

