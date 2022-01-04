Man dies after being struck by train in Hornsey
Published: 11:29 AM January 4, 2022
- Credit: David Cotter BTP
A man died after being hit by a train in Hornsey on the weekend.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to Hornsey railway station at 12.45am on Sunday (January 2) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A BTP spokesperson said: "This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."