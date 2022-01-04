Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Man dies after being struck by train in Hornsey

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:29 AM January 4, 2022
A man has died on the tracks near Hornsey railway station Picture: BTP

A man has died on the tracks near Hornsey railway station - Credit: David Cotter BTP

A man died after being hit by a train in Hornsey on the weekend.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to Hornsey railway station at 12.45am on Sunday (January 2) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A BTP spokesperson said: "This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

