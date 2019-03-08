Search

Advanced search

Man dies after falling onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

PUBLISHED: 09:54 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 01 October 2019

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Archant

A man died after he fell onto train tracks beneath Highgate Road in Kentish Town last night.

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

British Transport Police (BTP) and four fire crews were called to the scene, just south of the Gordon House Road junction, at 6pm, following a report of a death on the tracks.

You may also want to watch:

A BTP spokesperson said: "A man aged in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

A report will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Related articles

Most Read

Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Hampstead and Kilburn’s new Tory candidate Johnny Luk says he would back a no-deal Brexit

Johnny Luk on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Johnny Luk/Hampstead and Kilburn Conservative Association

Opinion: Unless you want humanity to be run by machines we must block the 5G revolution now

Jessica Learmond-Criqui is fighting against the rollout of 5G.

Hampstead High Street break-ins: ‘Shocking’ phone shop robbery adds to village trend

The O2 shop on Hampstead High Street was broken into. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Hampstead and Kilburn’s new Tory candidate Johnny Luk says he would back a no-deal Brexit

Johnny Luk on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Johnny Luk/Hampstead and Kilburn Conservative Association

Opinion: Unless you want humanity to be run by machines we must block the 5G revolution now

Jessica Learmond-Criqui is fighting against the rollout of 5G.

Hampstead High Street break-ins: ‘Shocking’ phone shop robbery adds to village trend

The O2 shop on Hampstead High Street was broken into. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Emery pleased with ‘improving’ Saka as Arsenal youngster stars in Manchester United draw

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with Manchester United's Andreas Pereira and Ashley Young during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough 0 Kingstonian 1

Stelios Demetriou of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

‘Things to improve’ despite positives for Arsenal boss Emery after Manchester United draw

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Luiz hails ‘mature’ Arsenal display in Manchester United draw

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's David Luiz during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Aubameyang happy as Arsenal pick up point at Manchester United

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game after a VAR review during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists