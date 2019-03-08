Man dies after falling onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below. Archant

A man died after he fell onto train tracks beneath Highgate Road in Kentish Town last night.

British Transport Police (BTP) and four fire crews were called to the scene, just south of the Gordon House Road junction, at 6pm, following a report of a death on the tracks.

A BTP spokesperson said: "A man aged in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

A report will be prepared for the coroner in due course.