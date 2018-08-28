Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Camden Road crash: Man dies after collision with 247 bus

PUBLISHED: 08:33 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 06 February 2019

Camden Road junction with Camden Street. Picture: Google Maps

Camden Road junction with Camden Street. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has died after being hit by a 274 bus in Camden last night – and detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to the Camden Road junction with Camden Street at about 10pm, following reports of a collision.

The man, estimated to be in his 50s, who is yet to be named, died at the scene. The bus driver stopped and is assisting the police investigation.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male pedestrian critically injured following a collision with a bus. [...]

“Officers are particularly keen to hear from the from passengers in the bus who may have seen what took place.

“The bus was almost full at the time of the incident.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police via 0208 246 9820 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Did you see what happened or know the victim? Contact Lucas at the newsdesk on 020 7433 0121 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Karl Marx memorial in Highgate vandalised in ‘targeted attack’

The damage done by vandals to Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

East Finchley road accident: Car collides with father and daughter in second High Road crash in a fortnight

The scene of an accident in East Finchley. Picture: Maria LL Joao

Bulldozers start knocking down 100 Avenue Road despite protests and legal challenge

Save Swiss Cottage campaigners gather in the rain to opposed the demolition of 100 Avenue Road before the results of a judicial review are decided. Pictured front Cllr Oliver Cooper and Janine Sachs. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Karl Marx memorial in Highgate vandalised in ‘targeted attack’

The damage done by vandals to Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

East Finchley road accident: Car collides with father and daughter in second High Road crash in a fortnight

The scene of an accident in East Finchley. Picture: Maria LL Joao

Bulldozers start knocking down 100 Avenue Road despite protests and legal challenge

Save Swiss Cottage campaigners gather in the rain to opposed the demolition of 100 Avenue Road before the results of a judicial review are decided. Pictured front Cllr Oliver Cooper and Janine Sachs. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

England international Daly to join Saracens

Elliot Daly will join Saracens from Wasps in the summer (pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Camden Road crash: Man dies after collision with 247 bus

Camden Road junction with Camden Street. Picture: Google Maps

Spurs continue to get results despite extended Wembley stay

General view of the action in the 37th minute with an empty upper tier in the ground during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).

Arsenal U23 boss Freddie Ljungberg Q&A on Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emile Smith Rowe and much more

Freddie Ljungberg with Mavropanos and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Meadow Park on Monday evening. CREDIT DAN MOUNTNEY

Tottenham Ladies to host Man City in FA Cup fifth round

Jessica Naz, of Tottenham Hotspur Ladies, is congratulated on her goal against Crystal Palace Ladies by team-mates Bianca Baptiste, Jenna Schillaci and Josie Green (pic: Wu's Photography.com).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists