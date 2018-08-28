Camden Road crash: Man dies after collision with 247 bus

Camden Road junction with Camden Street. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has died after being hit by a 274 bus in Camden last night – and detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to the Camden Road junction with Camden Street at about 10pm, following reports of a collision.

The man, estimated to be in his 50s, who is yet to be named, died at the scene. The bus driver stopped and is assisting the police investigation.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male pedestrian critically injured following a collision with a bus. [...]

“Officers are particularly keen to hear from the from passengers in the bus who may have seen what took place.

“The bus was almost full at the time of the incident.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police via 0208 246 9820 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Did you see what happened or know the victim? Contact Lucas at the newsdesk on 020 7433 0121 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk