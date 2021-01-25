Man detained after series of attacks on women in Hampstead

Published: 12:57 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 12:58 PM January 25, 2021

A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act following a series of attacks on women around Hampstead.

The 65-year-old was arrested on suspicion of public order offences at a home in Camden on Sunday (January 24), and taken into custody.

He was arrested for further offences of assault and the possession of an offensive weapon.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between November last year and January 13.

On Friday (January 22) police warned residents to "remain vigilant" after putting out an appeal for information following a series of attacks by a man wielding a wrench or spanner. The women were subjected to physical and verbal abuse.

One of these attacks was on a nurse at the A&E department of the Royal Free Hospital. The nurse was not injured after the assailant ran off.

The alleged series of incidents happened in Fleet Road, Haverstock Hill, Lawn Road, Queens Crescent and Lissenden Gardens.

Police enquiries continue.