Man detained after series of attacks on women in Hampstead
- Credit: Archant
A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act following a series of attacks on women around Hampstead.
The 65-year-old was arrested on suspicion of public order offences at a home in Camden on Sunday (January 24), and taken into custody.
He was arrested for further offences of assault and the possession of an offensive weapon.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place between November last year and January 13.
On Friday (January 22) police warned residents to "remain vigilant" after putting out an appeal for information following a series of attacks by a man wielding a wrench or spanner. The women were subjected to physical and verbal abuse.
You may also want to watch:
One of these attacks was on a nurse at the A&E department of the Royal Free Hospital. The nurse was not injured after the assailant ran off.
The alleged series of incidents happened in Fleet Road, Haverstock Hill, Lawn Road, Queens Crescent and Lissenden Gardens.
Most Read
- 1 Covid, O2, police, village square, Notting Hill Genesis and the Suburb
- 2 Pictures: Fun for families as the snow arrives on Hampstead Heath
- 3 Women attacked by wrench-wielding man in Hampstead
- 4 South Hampstead neighbours mourn tree felled by Storm Christoph
- 5 Keeping your distance: Hampstead joggers and creperie crowds
- 6 Buyers claim luxury flats are 'nightmare' construction site
- 7 Haverstock Hill cycle lanes order scrapped by Camden Council
- 8 'Big victory,' says man behind Haverstock Hill cycle lanes legal challenge
- 9 Camden residents offered symptom-free Covid testing
- 10 Ice cream shop supporting freelancers opens in Primose Hill
Police enquiries continue.