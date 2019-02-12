Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Euston last night.

Police were called to the Wesley Hotel in Euston Street at 10.44pm to reports of a man who had been stabbed.

When they and the London Ambulance Service arrived, they found a man suffering from stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at 11.31pm.

According to Scotland Yard, the man entered the lobby of the Wesley Hotel from the street and collapsed.

Hotel staff came to his aid and rang emergency services.

Urgent enquiries are taking place to identify the victim and inform his next of kin. A cordon is now in place.

Eleven people have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody in London police stations.

Any witnesses and anyone with information concerning this stabbing is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7945/18 Feb or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.