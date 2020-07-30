Man charged with murder over Camden Town casino killing of Abraham Haile

Police cars and paramedics in Camden High Street on Tuesday night. Picture: Joshua Lyons Archant

Police have charged a man with murder over the killing of Abraham Haile in a Camden Town casino on Tuesday evening.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was arrested. Picture: Joshua Lyons The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was arrested. Picture: Joshua Lyons

Waltham Forest man Abel Mery Berhany, 21 was arrested late that night after Mr Haile was killed at City Slots, in Camden High Street.

Berhany appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded in custody.

He will appear at the Old Bailey on August 3.

Mr Haile was attacked shortly before ten past 10 on July 28, police and ambulance staff attended but were unable to save his life.

