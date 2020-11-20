Man charged after gun found in Alexandra Road Park in South Hampstead

The gun was found in Alexandra Road Park on July 20. Picture: Google Archant

Police have charged a man after a gun was found in Alexandra Road Park in South Hampstead.

Tyrell Lacroix-Omar, 20, of Dorman Way, was charged with possession of a firearm.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today.

The charge relates to a loaded revolver that was found in Alexandra Road Park on July 20.

The South Hampstead park sits between Abbey Road and Loudoun Road, and is part of the the Alexandra and Ainsworth estate.