Graffiti of the Queen painted on a wall in Belsize Park - Credit: Submitted

A man was arrested after an image of the Queen was spray painted on a wall in Belsize Park during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Police were called just after 4.30pm on June 2 to reports of a man committing graffiti on the side of a wall.

The Banksy-esq design shows Queen Elizabeth II punching the air with one hand and holding a cane in the other, while standing next to a drum kit.

A 45-year-old male was arrested "for having articles with intent to cause criminal damage and for criminal damage", Scotland Yard said.

The male was interviewed and released under investigation.