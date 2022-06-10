Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Graffiti artist arrested over Queen image on Camden wall

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:00 AM June 10, 2022
Graffiti of the Queen painted on a wall in Belsize Park

Graffiti of the Queen painted on a wall in Belsize Park - Credit: Submitted

A man was arrested after an image of the Queen was spray painted on a wall in Belsize Park during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Police were called just after 4.30pm on June 2 to reports of a man committing graffiti on the side of a wall.

The Banksy-esq design shows Queen Elizabeth II punching the air with one hand and holding a cane in the other, while standing next to a drum kit. 

A 45-year-old male was arrested "for having articles with intent to cause criminal damage and for criminal damage", Scotland Yard said.

The male was interviewed and released under investigation.

