Maidstone stabbing: Hornsey teen appears in court charged with Andre Bent's murder

PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 04 September 2019

Andre Bent, 21, (right) was killed in Maidstone. Picture: Kent Police / family handout

Andre Bent, 21, (right) was killed in Maidstone. Picture: Kent Police / family handout

A Hornsey 16 year old was has appeared in court accused of murdering a man in Kent.

Andre Bent, 21, from Lambeth, was stabbed to death following a disturbance on Maidstone High Street in the early hours of August 25.

The teenager cannot be named for legal reasons. He appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of three other men and possession of an offensive weapon.

The investigation into Mr Bent's death is being handled by Kent Police, who say officers have arrested eight people in connection with the incident.

Four men - also from Hornsey - have been charged with violent disorder and another three are on bail.

The teenager was remanded in custody and will appear again at the same court on September 24.

