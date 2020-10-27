Crossroads ‘chaos’ in Maida Vale as four broken traffic lights cause three-van crash

The crossroads at Elgin Avenue, Maida Vale and Abercorn Place where the traffic lights were switched off. Picture: Jonathan Sebire Archant

Four sets of broken traffic lights at a busy crossroads caused “chaos” in Maida Vale on Tuesday.

The temporary lights at the junction of Elgin Avenue, Maida Vale and Abercorn Place malufunctioned and were switched off, causing multiple reported crashes including one involving three vans.

Maida Vale resident Jonathan Sebire witnessed the van collision shortly after midday and said that passing cars mounted the pavements as drivers “hooted and hollered” to avoid crashing into the damaged vehicles stranded on the road. No one was seriously injured.

“It was chaos,” Jonathan told the Ham&High. “You get drivers going well over 40mph on Maida Vale because it’s a long straight road.

“You have four lanes, two in each direction, and there were people trying to drive straight across that.

“There were buses, lorries, pedestrians, families with young kids, electric scooters and bikes all trying to cross at the same time because the traffic lights were off.

“I was worried someone was going to get killed.”

The traffic lights are temporarily in place at the Maida Vale crossroads due to ongoing roakworks. As of 1pm, the lights were still not working.

The Met Police, TfL and Westminster Council have been approached for comment.