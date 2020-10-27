Search

Advanced search

Crossroads ‘chaos’ in Maida Vale as four broken traffic lights cause three-van crash

PUBLISHED: 15:47 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 27 October 2020

The crossroads at Elgin Avenue, Maida Vale and Abercorn Place where the traffic lights were switched off. Picture: Jonathan Sebire

The crossroads at Elgin Avenue, Maida Vale and Abercorn Place where the traffic lights were switched off. Picture: Jonathan Sebire

Archant

Four sets of broken traffic lights at a busy crossroads caused “chaos” in Maida Vale on Tuesday.

The temporary lights at the junction of Elgin Avenue, Maida Vale and Abercorn Place malufunctioned and were switched off, causing multiple reported crashes including one involving three vans.

Maida Vale resident Jonathan Sebire witnessed the van collision shortly after midday and said that passing cars mounted the pavements as drivers “hooted and hollered” to avoid crashing into the damaged vehicles stranded on the road. No one was seriously injured.

“It was chaos,” Jonathan told the Ham&High. “You get drivers going well over 40mph on Maida Vale because it’s a long straight road.

“You have four lanes, two in each direction, and there were people trying to drive straight across that.

“There were buses, lorries, pedestrians, families with young kids, electric scooters and bikes all trying to cross at the same time because the traffic lights were off.

“I was worried someone was going to get killed.”

The traffic lights are temporarily in place at the Maida Vale crossroads due to ongoing roakworks. As of 1pm, the lights were still not working.

The Met Police, TfL and Westminster Council have been approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Caitlin Foord is loving life at Arsenal after a frantic start to the 2020/21 campaign

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (right) battles for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey before scoring her side's third goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Jose Mourinho hails ‘fantastic’ Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane after Burnley win

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has a shot blocked by Burnley’s Kevin Long during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane combine again as Tottenham battle past Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Abacus planning inquiry set to conclude on October 29

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

New West Hampstead restaurant sees 450 applicants for just 11 jobs amid ‘terrible’ climate for hospitality

Staff at the Luna bar and restaurant in West Hampstead. Picture: Sally Patterson