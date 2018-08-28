Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps Archant

After a man and boy were stabbed last week in Maida Vale, police have appealed for information about the 20-person fight which led to the injuries.

Scotland Yard are urging any witnesses or anyone with any information about the January 2 fracas, which took place at around 7pm in the Great Western Road and Harrow Road area, to come forward.

Two people, a 16 year old boy and a man aged 23, were suffered stab injuries and were taken to hospital.

Both were discharged and subsequently arrested and charged over the violence.

Det Sgt Christian Chilton of Hammersmith and Fulham Police said: “This incident would have caused fear and distress to the local community.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who recorded the incident on mobile phone or dashcam, to contact police. Your information could help identify those responsible.”

Can you help? Contact police on 101 and quote CAD 5919/2Jan or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.