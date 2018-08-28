Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Police investigate stabbings after fight in Maida Vale

PUBLISHED: 14:35 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 03 January 2019

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are investigating a fight yesterday night which saw a man and a teenager stabbed in Maida Vale.

Officers were called at 7.20pm to reports of a fight in Great Western Road, near the junction with Harrow Road.

When they arrived, with the London Ambulance Service, they found a 23-year-old and 16-year-old who had been stabbed. They were taken to hospital for treatment for minor stab injuries.

Both were treated and arrested on suspicion of affray. They are in custody at a police station in central London.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, and quote CAD 5919 of January 2.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

Floral tributes honour the woman who died after a collision in Hornsey High Street. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Blackpool, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, possibility of signing Keylor Navas and more

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe announces hunger strike over ‘concerns for health and survival’ in Iranian prison

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Edinburgh happy for ex-Orient full-back Caprice, but hoping for Spurs win

Jake Caprice (far, right) celebrates with his Tranmere Rovers team-mates (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Police investigate stabbings after fight in Maida Vale

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

New Horizon Youth Centre: More attention and more money needed to tackle homelessness, says King’s Cross charity

New Horizon Youth Centre supports vulnerable and homeless young people from King's Cross and the surrounding areas. Picture: ADot
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists