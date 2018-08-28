Police investigate stabbings after fight in Maida Vale

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are investigating a fight yesterday night which saw a man and a teenager stabbed in Maida Vale.

Officers were called at 7.20pm to reports of a fight in Great Western Road, near the junction with Harrow Road.

When they arrived, with the London Ambulance Service, they found a 23-year-old and 16-year-old who had been stabbed. They were taken to hospital for treatment for minor stab injuries.

Both were treated and arrested on suspicion of affray. They are in custody at a police station in central London.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, and quote CAD 5919 of January 2.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.