Maida Vale man jailed for five years for firearm offences

Published: 11:32 AM March 22, 2021

A Maida Vale man has been jailed for five years after a police raid found a shotgun and a pistol at his home.

Nick Miller, 56, of Sutherland Court, pleaded guilty to possession of two prohibited firearms at Southwark Crown Court on March 18.

He was sentenced to five years' in prison for one count of possession of a firearm and another five years for a second count. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Police arrested Miller on February 12 on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Shortly after, officers raided his home and found a sawn-off pump action shotgun, a self-loading pistol, ammunition rounds of various calibres and more than 60 shotgun cartridges.

Detective Inspector Jim Casey, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: “I am pleased with today’s sentence which reflects the seriousness of Miller’s crimes.

"These firearms were live and capable of inflicting serious harm. I have no doubt that they would have been used to commit crime on the streets of London."