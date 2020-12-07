Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
A Maida Vale driver who smashed his Audi at 80mph into a row of supercars in Chelsea has escaped jail.
Ahmed Al Husseini, of Dundee House, wreaked more than £330,000 worth of damage as he crashed into a stretch of parked cars including a McLaren, Porsche and Bentley in Moore Street on August 5 last year.
The 25-year-old, banned from taking the wheel again for two years, was given a suspended prison sentence of 10 months last Wednesday (December 2) at Isleworth Crown Court. He previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
During the high-speed collision, police say Al Husseini was driving 80mph in a 20mph area as he “lost control” of the vehicle and his Audi Q7 flipped over on impact.
Insurance companies paid out £339,811.50 following the high-speed crash.
Al Husseini will now live under a home curfew of 8pm-8am. He will pay a victim surcharge of £149.
To regain his licence once his disqualification period has been served, he will have to pass an extended test.
