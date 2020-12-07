Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
PUBLISHED: 15:44 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 07 December 2020
Archant
A Maida Vale driver who smashed his Audi at 80mph into a row of supercars in Chelsea has escaped jail.
Ahmed Al Husseini, of Dundee House, wreaked more than £330,000 worth of damage as he crashed into a stretch of parked cars including a McLaren, Porsche and Bentley in Moore Street on August 5 last year.
The 25-year-old, banned from taking the wheel again for two years, was given a suspended prison sentence of 10 months last Wednesday (December 2) at Isleworth Crown Court. He previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
During the high-speed collision, police say Al Husseini was driving 80mph in a 20mph area as he “lost control” of the vehicle and his Audi Q7 flipped over on impact.
Insurance companies paid out £339,811.50 following the high-speed crash.
Al Husseini will now live under a home curfew of 8pm-8am. He will pay a victim surcharge of £149.
To regain his licence once his disqualification period has been served, he will have to pass an extended test.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.