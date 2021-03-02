Jail for 'callous' Maida Vale couple who ran brothels

Published: 10:33 AM March 2, 2021

Wai Tsang, 53, and Wenwen Pan, 41, were jailed this week for running brothels and trafficking vulnerable women. - Credit: Met Police

A Maida Vale couple who ran brothels disguised as massage parlours have been jailed for a combined 12 years.

Wai Tsang, 53, and Wenwen Pan, 41, ran brothels in Kensington and Marylebone over a five-year period from 1 January 2015 to 17 January 2020.

After being convicted of human trafficking and prostitution charges in November 2020 - at the conclusion of a five-week trial - the duo were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on February 26.

Tsang faces five years and eight months behind bars and Pan six years and eight months. Pan was also convicted of a drug-dealing offence.

During the trial, the court heard clients could expect to pay up to £230 to visit the brothels. Pan was also convicted of two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

You may also want to watch:

Damaris Lakin, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Wai Tsang and Wenwen Pan exploited vulnerable women by forcing them into sexual exploitation to make money for themselves.

"Their actions were callous, predatory and greedy."