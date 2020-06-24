Maida Vale bowls club follows Premier League stars to take the knee in ‘total solidarity’ with Black Lives Matter

Paddington Bowlers take the knee (for BLACK LIVES MATTER)

A Maida Vale bowls club took the knee on Sunday to support the international Black Lives Matter movement.

Players from Aston Villa and Sheffield United taking the knee in support of Black Lives Matter before the Premier League's return on June 17. Picture: PA Players from Aston Villa and Sheffield United taking the knee in support of Black Lives Matter before the Premier League's return on June 17. Picture: PA

Paddington Bowlers, who have played at Paddington Sports Club since 1928, drew inspiration from Premier League footballers who have all kneeled before kick-off following the killing of George Floyd by US police in Minneapolis.

On June 21 members of the local bowls club in Maida Vale decided to follow footballers’ suit and share their own piece of sporting togetherness.

Member Gill Scott, who designed the Black Lives Matter ‘Google Maps pin’ (pictured), said: “It was total solidarity - solidarity with the issue but also solidarity with the other sports players doing it.

“Sport is very inclusive and we are very inclusive at this club and we totally support Black Lives Matter.

“So this was us at a tiny local level saying we care as well.”