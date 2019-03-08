Search

Business of the week: Mahala in Crouch End

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 November 2019

Redwan Khan, who runs Mahala with partner Emily Griffin. Picture: Sam Volpe

Redwan Khan, who runs Mahala with partner Emily Griffin. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

Six months after the Thomerson's woodshop in Middle Lane shut after almost 60 years, a new business is hoping to make a go of life beneath the unforgettable facade.

Mahala - ran by Hackney couple Emily Griffin and Redwan Khan - sells clothes accessories and homeware made by hand from offcut materials.

Although this may seem a far cry from the old carpentry shop, Emily and Redwan have kept much of the interior the same - and an old machine lies at the back under a sheet. The back of the former shop is also being rented out seperately to a nearby carpenter. The couple have the shop until Christmas, but hope a good start will see them able to extend.

Redwan, 25, who went to St Mary's Primary in Hornsey, said: "We were on the lookout for shops in Crouch End and a friend mentioned about this one. People have been so supportive, popping in an taking an interest in what we sell. We really hope to stay!"

