When I'm Sixty-Four (or so): Care home marks Global Beatles Day

Published: 10:48 AM June 26, 2021

A Golders Green care home was "transformed into the Cavern Club" to mark Global Beatles Day on June 25.

Magnolia Court joined fans in celebrating the band’s music and promoting the message of peace and love.

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr became The Beatles in 1960, and made history in many ways, including a performance on June 25, 1967 of All You Need Is Love to 400 million people via the first global live TV link.

Magnolia Court general manager Octavian Stanciu said: “Lots of our residents are big Beatles fans and still love their music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all their hits, finding out about their lives growing up in Liverpool and what influenced them."

The day included a screening of A Hard Day’s Night and a Beatles quiz.

Resident ambassador Bill said: “I have always loved The Beatles, they were the sound of my youth. Listening to all their old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about dancing the night away to Beatles hits back in the day.”

Magnolia Court residents marked Global Beatles Day - Credit: Magnolia Court



