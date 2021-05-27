Charity asks community to join walk to support cancer patients

Published: 1:58 PM May 27, 2021 Updated: 2:09 PM May 27, 2021

In memory of mother and wife Moira - Rob, Euan and Jamie will be taking part in the charity walk - Credit: Paul Tomkins/Maggie's Centre

A charity based at the Royal Free Hospital is asking people to take part a in 5km walk to support people with cancer.

Maggie’s Royal Free is encouraging residents to walk 3.1 miles on either the 12th or 13th June – “in celebration, reflection, or love to help people with cancer”.

Rob Flett will be walking a 5km route with his sons Jamie and Euan to remember their late wife and mother Moira.

“Me and the boys will be taking part in Together We Walk in celebration of Moira’s life and to thank Maggie’s for all their support,” Rob said.

“We were so lucky the day after of Moira’s diagnosis, a nurse at the oncology department advised us to go to Maggie’s. It made the prospect of Moira’s final months less scary.”

Over the course of the last year the charity has supported thousands of people with cancer who have been impacted by Covid-19.

Robyn Volkers, the centre head for Maggie’s Royal Free, said: “Maggie’s teams across the country have been there for people with cancer and their families during the most difficult of times.

“We’ve created Together We Walk as a way of bringing people together to celebrate and reflect. The therapeutic nature of walking and feeling part of a community cannot be measured.

“And if people felt like raising some funds to help us continue to be there for people with cancer we’d be most grateful.”

Maggie’s Royal Free relies entirely on voluntary donations to support people living with cancer in the local community.

It is currently based at the Royal Free’s Cancerkin Centre following a merger in 2016.

All of the charity’s centres are designed to “feel like a home” and each has a big kitchen table at their heart.

Maggie’s had plans for a new cancer support centre – to be built in the Royal Free’s southern car park – approved earlier this year. It is aiming to open the new facility by the summer of 2022.

For its charity walk, Maggie’s is encouraging people to share photos using the hashtag #TogetherWeWalk

To sign up to the fundraiser visit https://togetherwewalk.eventbrite.com