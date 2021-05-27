Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Charity asks community to join walk to support cancer patients

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 1:58 PM May 27, 2021    Updated: 2:09 PM May 27, 2021
In memory of mother and wife Moira - Rob, Euan and Jamie will be taking part in the charity walk

In memory of mother and wife Moira - Rob, Euan and Jamie will be taking part in the charity walk - Credit: Paul Tomkins/Maggie's Centre

A charity based at the Royal Free Hospital is asking people to take part a in 5km walk to support people with cancer.

Maggie’s Royal Free is encouraging residents to walk 3.1 miles on either the 12th or 13th June – “in celebration, reflection, or love to help people with cancer”.

Rob Flett will be walking a 5km route with his sons Jamie and Euan to remember their late wife and mother Moira.   

“Me and the boys will be taking part in Together We Walk in celebration of Moira’s life and to thank Maggie’s for all their support,” Rob said.  

“We were so lucky the day after of Moira’s diagnosis, a nurse at the oncology department advised us to go to Maggie’s. It made the prospect of Moira’s final months less scary.” 

You may also want to watch:

Over the course of the last year the charity has supported thousands of people with cancer who have been impacted by Covid-19.   

Robyn Volkers, the centre head for Maggie’s Royal Free, said: “Maggie’s teams across the country have been there for people with cancer and their families during the most difficult of times.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unbelievable': Car bursts into flames in Muswell Hill
  2. 2 Health bosses reassure north London over 'Indian variant' Covid cases
  3. 3 Muslim and Jewish women rally on Hampstead Heath for peace
  1. 4 Arsenal, Tottenham, QPR and West Ham players called up for the Euros
  2. 5 Person in hospital after 'casualty on the tracks' at St John's Wood Tube station
  3. 6 Royal Free to 'thoroughly investigate' alleged antisemitic incident
  4. 7 Crouch End vegan burger takeaway opens - with Finchley Road to follow
  5. 8 New O2 Centre plans confirm tower heights and 'large supermarket'
  6. 9 Banning 'Hampstead'? Dispute over gin reaches court
  7. 10 Faith leaders on mental health and 'building back' after Covid-19

“We’ve created Together We Walk as a way of bringing people together to celebrate and reflect. The therapeutic nature of walking and feeling part of a community cannot be measured.  

“And if people felt like raising some funds to help us continue to be there for people with cancer we’d be most grateful.”   

Maggie’s Royal Free relies entirely on voluntary donations to support people living with cancer in the local community.  

It is currently based at the Royal Free’s Cancerkin Centre following a merger in 2016. 

All of the charity’s centres are designed to “feel like a home” and each has a big kitchen table at their heart.   

Maggie’s had plans for a new cancer support centre – to be built in the Royal Free’s southern car park – approved earlier this year. It is aiming to open the new facility by the summer of 2022.  

For its charity walk, Maggie’s is encouraging people to share photos using the hashtag #TogetherWeWalk 

To sign up to the fundraiser visit https://togetherwewalk.eventbrite.com

Charity Fundraiser
The Royal Free Hospital
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bob Dylan in London: Troubadour Tales

Tales of Bob Dylan, Camden, Crouch End and Dave

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The fencing that will be used to close Primrose Hill overnight at the weekend

Crime

Fencing up at Primrose Hill to curb antisocial behaviour

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Baynes Muswell Hill Garden

Gardening

Seeing the wood for the trees in a Muswell Hill garden

Ruth Pavey

Logo Icon
Gabriel Reuben Blake, 20, from Cranley Gardens, pleaded guilty to driving offences at Stratford Magistrates’ Court

Court Watch

Delivery driver banned from road for two months for bollard crash

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus