Search

Advanced search

Madeleine Ginsburg: Tributes to ‘unforgettable’ Maida Vale fashion figure, while family thank Alzheimer’s support services

PUBLISHED: 16:59 03 September 2020

Madeleine Ginsburg with Paddington Bear. Picture: courtesy of the Ginsburg family

Madeleine Ginsburg with Paddington Bear. Picture: courtesy of the Ginsburg family

Archant

Friends and family have paid tribute to pioneering museum curator Madeleine Ginsburg – who was famed locally for must-attend Bonfire Night parties in Maida Vale and “always shopped in Church Street Market”.

Madeleine Ginsburg at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Nicola BairdMadeleine Ginsburg at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Nicola Baird

Madeleine, who died in July at 91, was born in 1928, grew up in north London and attended Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb. She went on to curate fashion collections at the V&A Museum from the 1950s until her retirement as “assistant keeper of dress” in 1988.

She died after suffering with Alzheimer’s – and daughter Lucy was keen to pay tribute to the Memory Service, run by Dr Claudia Wald, and Resonate Arts in Westminster. a group which holds concerts and workshops for people living with memory loss.

In addition to the years spent working at the V&A, Madeleine also helped to set up the Fan Museum in Greenwich and the Fashion and Textile Museum in Bermondsey with Helen ALexander and Zandra Rhodes respectively.

She lived in Maida Vale for more than 50 years, and with husband Leslie was a lively presence in local civic groups like the Paddington Waterways and Maida Vale Society.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: W9W2 sewing groups deliver 3,600 masks to NHS staff

Madeleine spent her early years in Golders Green – first living in Dunstan Road.

Lucy added that her mother was someone who ”never stopped wanting to learn”, something exemplified as she took computer classes at Penfold Street Community Hub well into her 80s.

She said her mum had always enjoyed working inclusively and helping others in their careers – something borne out in letters the family had received since her passing.

Friend and writer Nicola Baird told this newspaper: “She was an amazing and forceful woman. Very inspiring – and for years hosted an annual fireworks party coinciding with the Warrington Crescent Gardens bonfire and fireworks.

“She was a very generous mixer of friends and family of every generation.”

Anne Morgan-Kendry, a friend and neighbour of Madelieine’s in W9, said they had met by chance and discovered they were neighbours. Calling her “an unforgettable and dynamic woman”, Anne paid tribute to her generosity and “formidable knowledge”, and said she fondly remembered the annual Bonfire Night parties.

Madeleine, who leaves children Mark and Lucy and their families, was also an active member of the Jewish community locally, attending events at the St John’s Wood Liberal Jewish Synagogue in her later years.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Crescent police raids: Nine men charged with drug dealing offences

Police vans parked up during a dawn raid to target drug supply into Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Crescent police raids: Nine men charged with drug dealing offences

Police vans parked up during a dawn raid to target drug supply into Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Five things to look out for in Arsenal Women’s 2020/21 season

Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham and Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Women’s Super League season preview

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Arsenal captain Kim Little named in Champions League team of the season

Kim Little of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

‘Fighting spirit’: Teenage pop band fundraise for mental health with lockdown single

Four members of Generation Z. Clockwise from top left: Alfie Mack, 16; Sofia Arnaldi, 19; Hanah Sugars, 16; Joe Taylor, 16. Picture: Generation Z

Madeleine Ginsburg: Tributes to ‘unforgettable’ Maida Vale fashion figure, while family thank Alzheimer’s support services

Madeleine Ginsburg with Paddington Bear. Picture: courtesy of the Ginsburg family