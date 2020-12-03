Lyndhurst House pupils help deliver ‘reverse Advent’ hampers to Chalk Farm Food Bank

Published: 10:47 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:06 AM December 9, 2020

Food bank volunteers were delighted to receive the 'reverse advent' hampers. Picture: Lyndhurst House Prep - Credit: Archant

Pupils at Lyndhurst House Prep in Belsize showed their caring side as they helped the Chalk Farm Food Bank with six car-loads of much-needed donations last week.

Boys from Lyndhurst House got stuck in to help out the Chalk Farm Food Bank. Picture: Lyndhurst House Prep - Credit: Archant

Boys at the school were collecting food throughout November as part of a “reverse Advent hamper project” which saw families put an item of food, toiletries or gifts aside each day of the month.

The hampers, which also included warm clothes, were delivered to the Trussell Trust-run food bank which is just a mile from the school.

Lyndhurst House’s headteacher Andrew Reid said: “Lyndhurst House families were delighted to collect six car loads of food and gifts for the Chalk Farm food bank. It was wonderful to see everyone’s community spirit.”

The school plans to hold a second donation drive in January, in the hope of helping the food bank through the anticipated January lull in donations

Families deliver hampers filled with vital items to the Chalk Farm Food Bank. Picture: Lyndhurst House Prep - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The food bank is based in the Chalk Farm Baptist Church in Primrose Hill.

READ MORE: Crouch End estate agent raises £42k for children’s hospice