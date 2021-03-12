Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Back to Lyndhurst House Prep School for Gangsta Granny and Dumbledore

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 11:40 AM March 12, 2021   
Gangsta Granny at Lyndhurst House Prep School

Gangsta Granny at Lyndhurst House Prep School - Credit: Lyndhurst House Prep School

Lyndhurst House Prep School pupils returned to the classroom with some World Book Day dressing up capping months of remote learning.

The students' return on March 8, for the first time since December, coincided with International Women's Day.

The day was marked in assembly and in classes, with the boys taught about the history around gender inequality and the ongoing struggles that women face.

Occasions like Anti-Bullying Week are used at the school to highlight issues.

Pinocchio at Lyndhurst House Prep School

Pinocchio at Lyndhurst House Prep School - Credit: Lyndhurst House Prep School

Before half term, pupils and teachers were given a break from their computer screens for a day, and a spokesperson said: "Teachers arranged space-themed activities and projects for all of our boys to get involved in.

You may also want to watch:

"The tasks included making rockets, space sound effects, solar system models and astronaut suits. The boys also baked space-themed cookies and cakes. We awarded lots of prizes mainly for effort, creativity and ingenuity.

"One of our remote learning highlights before the return to school was World Book Day. All of our pupils, and some teachers, dressed up as their favourite fictional character. The characters that stood out included Pinocchio, Gangsta Granny and Dumbledore."

Dumbledore at Lyndhurst House Prep School

Dumbledore at Lyndhurst House Prep School - Credit: Lyndhurst House Prep School


