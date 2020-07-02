Crouch End councillor Luke Cawley-Harrison elected leader of Haringey’s Lib Dem opposition group

Crouch End’s Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison is the new leader of the opposition Lib Dem group in Haringey.

The councillor, elected in 2018, takes over from Cllr Liz Morris (Highgate) who stepped down after two years.

Cllr Cawley-Harrison served as the opposition transport spokesperson since his election – and has been vocal on environmental and LGTBQIA issues.

He said: “I am humbled that my colleagues have chosen me as their leader. It is a great honour to follow-up from Cllr Liz Morris’ excellent leadership, she has renewed the Liberal Democrat Group as a force in Haringey politics, and will continue to be a tremendous councillor for Highgate ward.”

He added that, to recover from Covid-19, “a positive, progressive and radical vision for Haringey that puts faith in our residents and businesses” would be needed.

Cllr Josh Dixon (Alexandra) remains deputy leader.