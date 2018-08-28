Loudest Whispers LGBT+ exhibition to celebrate 10th birthday at St Pancras Hospital

Visitors at last year's Loud Whispers LGBT+ art exhibition. Picture: Camden and Islington NHS Trust Archant

A celebration for the tenth anniversary of the popular Loudest Whispers art exhibition will kick off LGBT+ history month at St Pancras Hospital on Friday February 1st.

The exhibition – hosted by the Camden and Islington NHS Trust and run by charity the Arts Project – allows both established and up-and-coming LGBT+ artists to show off their work.

This year, the theme is ‘Let Art Be the Food of Love’.

The Mayor of Camden Cllr Jenny Headlam-Wells will be opening the exhibition at 7pm, with a cabaret performance afterwards.

Peter Herbert, from the Arts Project, said he was excited for the anniversary, adding: “The launch night on Friday 1 February will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate how much Loudest Whispers has achieved over the past decade and everyone is welcome.”

One of the 47 artists showcased this year is Caroline Halliday. She said: “For me, Loudest Whispers is a wonderful opportunity to experiment and present ideas from my radical lesbian-feminist politics and identity, which might be too uncomfortable for other mainstream settings.”