Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Covid vaccine centre moves from Lord's to St John's Wood Synagogue

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:47 PM May 13, 2021    Updated: 5:29 PM May 13, 2021
MCC and NHS staff with Rabbi Cohen to mark the end of innings for Lord's Covid vaccine centre

MCC and NHS staff with Rabbi Cohen to mark the end of innings for Lord's Covid vaccine centre - Credit: Jed Leicester

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Lord’s Cricket Ground is moving to St John’s Wood United Synagogue.  

The vaccine hub at Lord’s has overseen 45,000 jabs in less than six months, with the help of 70 volunteers.  

The Home of Cricket, which is preparing to host matches once again, handed over the bat on Wednesday as part of a small ceremony.

This included the presentation of a plaque dedicated to vaccine volunteers that will be installed at the stadium; and an inscribed Menorah given to Marylebone Cricket Club, which owns Lord’s.

Acting ground superintendent Jon Williams said: “It has been heartwarming to be able to provide our resources in a positive way during such a challenging time.  

You may also want to watch:

“Our staff who have been involved in the operation of the centre have found it a privilege to be a part of.” 

Rabbi Mendel Cohen, from St John’s Wood Synagogue, said: "We are happy to continue the innings and offer our Synagogue, home of the Lord, to the NHS.” The new vaccine centre is hoping to open from next week. 

From left:Dr Rishi Chopra, Jon Williams, Rabbi Mendel Cohen, Dr Saul Kaufman

From left:Dr Rishi Chopra, Jon Williams, Rabbi Mendel Cohen, Dr Saul Kaufman - Credit: Jed Leicester

From left: Jon Williams, Dr Saul Kaufman, Rabbi Mendel Cohen, Dr Rishi Chopra

From left: Jon Williams, Dr Saul Kaufman, Rabbi Mendel Cohen, Dr Rishi Chopra - Credit: Jed Leicester

Most Read

  1. 1 Falling stonework narrowly misses outdoor diners at Crouch End cafe
  2. 2 Lane closure scrapped after high pollution readings double
  3. 3 Obituary: 'Striking and beautiful' north London mother Mary Collins
  1. 4 Haringey Council leader ousted by rival in Labour group vote
  2. 5 In numbers: the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in north London
  3. 6 Five things we learned in Arsenal's first win at Chelsea in 10 years
  4. 7 'I want to make a difference': new leader for Haringey Council
  5. 8 Hampstead man jailed for pub 'revenge attack' on Jewish Tory barrister
  6. 9 Primrose Hill's night-time closure has split north London residents
  7. 10 Anorexia was nurtured and nourished by lockdown – and the media
Coronavirus
St John's Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marjorie Wallace, founder of SANE

Mental Health

Highgate mental illness charity sees 'desperation' rise during Covid year

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Traffic jam- cars in a row with a lot of exhaust fumes

Environment News | Special Report

Revealed: The five most polluted places in Camden

Charles Thomson

person
Neighbours Ella and Julian Maydew with Malachi

Owner mourns Highgate station’s beloved black cat

Chantelle Billson

Logo Icon
Veolia's latest contract with Camden Council began in 2017. Picture: Veolia

Environment News | Opinion

Camden’s recycling rate has fallen – and this rubbish is now urgent

Oliver Cooper, Opposition leader, Camden Council

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus