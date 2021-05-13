Covid vaccine centre moves from Lord's to St John's Wood Synagogue

Published: 4:47 PM May 13, 2021 Updated: 5:29 PM May 13, 2021

MCC and NHS staff with Rabbi Cohen to mark the end of innings for Lord's Covid vaccine centre - Credit: Jed Leicester

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Lord’s Cricket Ground is moving to St John’s Wood United Synagogue.

The vaccine hub at Lord’s has overseen 45,000 jabs in less than six months, with the help of 70 volunteers.

The Home of Cricket, which is preparing to host matches once again, handed over the bat on Wednesday as part of a small ceremony.

This included the presentation of a plaque dedicated to vaccine volunteers that will be installed at the stadium; and an inscribed Menorah given to Marylebone Cricket Club, which owns Lord’s.

Acting ground superintendent Jon Williams said: “It has been heartwarming to be able to provide our resources in a positive way during such a challenging time.

“Our staff who have been involved in the operation of the centre have found it a privilege to be a part of.”

Rabbi Mendel Cohen, from St John’s Wood Synagogue, said: "We are happy to continue the innings and offer our Synagogue, home of the Lord, to the NHS.” The new vaccine centre is hoping to open from next week.

From left:Dr Rishi Chopra, Jon Williams, Rabbi Mendel Cohen, Dr Saul Kaufman - Credit: Jed Leicester